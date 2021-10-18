See All Nurse Practitioners in Tupelo, MS
Nativel Collins, CFNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (3)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nativel Collins, CFNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Tupelo, MS. 

Nativel Collins works at Advanced Diabetes Management Center, Tupelo, Ms in Tupelo, MS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Diabetes Management Center, Tupelo, Ms
    Advanced Diabetes Management Center, Tupelo, Ms
    499 Gloster Creek Vlg Ste H9, Tupelo, MS 38801 (662) 842-0184

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes
Continuous Glucose Monitoring
Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes

Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Continuous Glucose Monitoring Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Metabolic Syndrome Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2021
Very nice staff and Dr. Nat is great!!! He's very friendly and caring. Always insightful about everything. Best Endocrinologist I've ever seen.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nativel Collins, CFNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1437162690
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nativel Collins, CFNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nativel Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nativel Collins has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Nativel Collins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nativel Collins works at Advanced Diabetes Management Center, Tupelo, Ms in Tupelo, MS. View the full address on Nativel Collins’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Nativel Collins. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nativel Collins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nativel Collins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nativel Collins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

