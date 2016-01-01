Dr. Thomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, PHD
Overview
Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, PHD is a Clinical Psychologist in Culver City, CA.
Dr. Thomas works at
Locations
www.mindfulhealth-la.com9696 Culver Blvd Ste 303, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 971-1405
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Nathaniel Thomas, PHD
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1417017377
Dr. Thomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Thomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Thomas.
