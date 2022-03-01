Nathaniel Stocker accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathaniel Stocker, APRN
Overview
Nathaniel Stocker, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Columbia, SC.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1614 Main St, Columbia, SC 29201 Directions (803) 451-6133
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nathaniel Stocker?
This guy is super!! Has tried harder And spent more with me than any doctor I ever had.
About Nathaniel Stocker, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1679041297
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathaniel Stocker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nathaniel Stocker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathaniel Stocker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathaniel Stocker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathaniel Stocker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.