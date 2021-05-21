Nathaniel Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Nathaniel Holt
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nathaniel Holt is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR.
Nathaniel Holt works at
Locations
Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories LLC8935 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97266 Directions (503) 772-4335
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I work at a medical clinic and I've noticed how sometimes really good physicians get horrible reviews that are completely inaccurate. I am seeing this on this page as well with Nathaniel. I normally don't leave reviews but I just left like I should because some of these reviews seem really absurd. Anyone who said he was dismissive or difficult was clearly going through something. Honestly, I cannot imagine that this was actually the case. When I saw him, he was kind and professional. I felt listened to and he respected my decisions in regards to treatment. Definitely, nothing that could cause anyone concern or a 1-star review.
About Nathaniel Holt
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1851670954
Nathaniel Holt accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Nathaniel Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathaniel Holt.
