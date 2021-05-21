See All Nurse Practitioners in Portland, OR
Nathaniel Holt

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (19)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Nathaniel Holt is a Nurse Practitioner in Portland, OR. 

Nathaniel Holt works at Rosewood Family Health Center in Portland, OR. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Pathology Associates Medical Laboratories LLC
    8935 SE Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97266 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 772-4335
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (11)
    May 21, 2021
    I work at a medical clinic and I've noticed how sometimes really good physicians get horrible reviews that are completely inaccurate. I am seeing this on this page as well with Nathaniel. I normally don't leave reviews but I just left like I should because some of these reviews seem really absurd. Anyone who said he was dismissive or difficult was clearly going through something. Honestly, I cannot imagine that this was actually the case. When I saw him, he was kind and professional. I felt listened to and he respected my decisions in regards to treatment. Definitely, nothing that could cause anyone concern or a 1-star review.
    — May 21, 2021
    About Nathaniel Holt

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1851670954
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathaniel Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathaniel Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathaniel Holt works at Rosewood Family Health Center in Portland, OR. View the full address on Nathaniel Holt’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Nathaniel Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathaniel Holt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathaniel Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathaniel Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

