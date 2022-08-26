See All Physical Therapists in Olathe, KS
Nathaniel Greenwood, PT

Physical Therapy
Accepting new patients
7 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Nathaniel Greenwood, PT is a Physical Therapist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.

Nathaniel Greenwood works at Nathaniel Greenwood, PT in Olathe, KS with other offices in Shawnee, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Nathaniel Greenwood, PT
    2113 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 308-1454
    F.I.T. Muscle Joint Clinic - Lees Summit
    22120 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (913) 308-2808
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Aug 26, 2022
    Dr. Nate is awesome! I am very active and he has helped me so many injuries and helped me feel better all around. He listens & diagnoses well, is very good at dry needling and other therapies, & provides a good stretching / exercise / strengthening, program to follow. I have seen multiple physical therapists and chiropractors and Dr. Nate outshines them all!
    Brandon S — Aug 26, 2022
    About Nathaniel Greenwood, PT

    Specialties
    • Physical Therapy
    Years of Experience
    • 7 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780033159
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathaniel Greenwood, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathaniel Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nathaniel Greenwood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathaniel Greenwood has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathaniel Greenwood.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathaniel Greenwood, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathaniel Greenwood appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

