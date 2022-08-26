Nathaniel Greenwood, PT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathaniel Greenwood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nathaniel Greenwood, PT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nathaniel Greenwood, PT is a Physical Therapist in Olathe, KS. They specialize in Physical Therapy, has 7 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS.
Nathaniel Greenwood works at
Locations
-
1
Nathaniel Greenwood, PT2113 E Kansas City Rd, Olathe, KS 66061 Directions (913) 308-1454
-
2
F.I.T. Muscle Joint Clinic - Lees Summit22120 Midland Dr, Shawnee, KS 66226 Directions (913) 308-2808
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Nate is awesome! I am very active and he has helped me so many injuries and helped me feel better all around. He listens & diagnoses well, is very good at dry needling and other therapies, & provides a good stretching / exercise / strengthening, program to follow. I have seen multiple physical therapists and chiropractors and Dr. Nate outshines them all!
About Nathaniel Greenwood, PT
- Physical Therapy
- 7 years of experience
- English
- 1780033159
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
