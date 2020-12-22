See All Family Doctors in Woodinville, WA
Family Medicine
4 (1)
Accepting new patients
Nathanael Russell, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Woodinville, WA. 

Nathanael Russell works at UW Medicine Primary & Urgent Care at Issaquah in Woodinville, WA. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Uwnc Woodinville
    17638 140th Ave Ne, Woodinville, WA 98072

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  UW Medical Center - Montlake

Dec 22, 2020
I was able to get a last minute annual exam appointment with Nathanael. I've been putting it off and I wanted to take care of it before the end of the year. Nathan was friendly and pleasant. We had a good chat (and a few laughs) during my visit. Looking at the numbers, he provided a recommendation and a short-term plan for me to make sure I keep the numbers in check. I'll be following up with him in the coming month(s).
Krispy — Dec 22, 2020
About Nathanael Russell, PA-C

  • Family Medicine
  • English
  • 1912354119
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

