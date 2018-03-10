See All Clinical Psychologists in Marietta, GA
Dr. Nathan Townsend, PSY.D

Clinical Psychology
4.5 (9)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Nathan Townsend, PSY.D is a Clinical Psychologist in Marietta, GA. 

Dr. Townsend works at Psychological Affiliates Marietta GA in Marietta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emmett Fuller, MA, LPC
    122 Cherry St Ne, Marietta, GA 30060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 427-2911

ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Mood Disorders Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Psychological Testing Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 10, 2018
    Dr. Townsend was a excellent doctor! I felt like he listened to my concerns, and he was genuinely concerned about me as his patient. Not only was he accurate with his assessment, he made my experience as painful as possible.
    Bennie Gorham in Euharlee, Georgia 30120 — Mar 10, 2018
    About Dr. Nathan Townsend, PSY.D

    • Clinical Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1356693212
