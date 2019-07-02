See All Physicians Assistants in Seattle, WA
Nathan Summers, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Nathan Summers, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nathan Summers, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Seattle, WA. 

Nathan Summers works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center
    1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.5
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Nathan Summers?

Jul 02, 2019
Nathan is the most kind PA I have ever met in my 70+ years of "Doctoring". Nathan listens to your concerns, does make you feel hurried when in Exam room. Nathan Summers is an Exceptional, Provider.
Julie DeNoma — Jul 02, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Nathan Summers, PA-C
How would you rate your experience with Nathan Summers, PA-C?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nathan Summers to family and friends

Nathan Summers' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nathan Summers

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nathan Summers, PA-C.

About Nathan Summers, PA-C

Specialties
  • Physician Assistant (PA)
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1952355331
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Virginia Mason Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Nathan Summers, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Summers is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nathan Summers has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Nathan Summers has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nathan Summers works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA. View the full address on Nathan Summers’s profile.

6 patients have reviewed Nathan Summers. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Summers.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Summers, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Summers appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.