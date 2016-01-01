Dr. Nathan Schaefbauer, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schaefbauer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Schaefbauer, DC
Overview
Dr. Nathan Schaefbauer, DC is a Chiropractor in Park Rapids, MN.
Dr. Schaefbauer works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-Park Rapids Hwy 34 Clinic1103 1st St E, Park Rapids, MN 56470 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Schaefbauer?
About Dr. Nathan Schaefbauer, DC
- Chiropractic
- English
- Male
- 1922464205
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
- Essentia Health St. Mary's - Detroit Lakes
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schaefbauer accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Schaefbauer using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Schaefbauer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Schaefbauer works at
Dr. Schaefbauer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schaefbauer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schaefbauer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schaefbauer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.