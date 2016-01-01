See All Dermatologists in Odessa, TX
Nathan Rosso, PA-C

Dermatology
Accepting new patients
Nathan Rosso, PA-C is a dermatologist in Odessa, TX. He currently practices at Chappell Rosso Dermatology PA. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

    Chappell Rosso Dermatology
    4040 Medical Park Dr, Odessa, TX 79765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (432) 333-6603
Insurance Accepted

  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
  • Cigna
  • MultiPlan

About Nathan Rosso, PA-C

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1750808341
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

