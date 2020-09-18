Nathan Payne, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Nathan Payne, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nathan Payne, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Phoenix, AZ.
Nathan Payne works at
Locations
1
Whispering Palms Medical Inc.1108 W Indian School Rd Ste B, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions (602) 773-5600
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I have been a patient since I was able to obtain AHCCCS in 2014. I have never ever had a dr treat me with such compassion, kindness and most of all knowledge about my health. I feel blessed to have him as my DR. DENISE CHAMBERS
About Nathan Payne, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1073948550
Nathan Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nathan Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathan Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Nathan Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.