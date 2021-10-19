See All Neuropsychologists in Noblesville, IN
Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D

Neuropsychology
4.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is a Neuropsychologist in Noblesville, IN. 

Dr. Parmer works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology
    395 Westfield Rd, Noblesville, IN 46060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Parmer?

Oct 19, 2021
On the day of the appointment, Dr. Parmer greeted me in the waiting room prior to my going into the exam room with his assistant for the testing. He immediately helped me feel at ease with his friendly demeanor. He thoroughly explained how the visit would flow. The following day, he called me with the results, which he thoroughly explained with a high level of detail to my satisfaction. I truly appreciated that. I would recommend Dr. Parmer.
PJF — Oct 19, 2021
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Parmer to family and friends

Dr. Parmer's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Parmer

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D.

About Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D

Specialties
  • Neuropsychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
Gender
  • Male
Gender
NPI Number
  • 1235392101
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Hospital Affiliations

  • Riverview Health

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathan Parmer, PSY.D is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Parmer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Parmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Parmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Parmer works at Riverview Health Physicians Neuropsychology in Noblesville, IN. View the full address on Dr. Parmer’s profile.

11 patients have reviewed Dr. Parmer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Parmer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Parmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Parmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.