Nathan Ostler, FNP-C
Overview
Nathan Ostler, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ.
Nathan Ostler works at
Locations
Optima Medical
21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142
(480) 987-5525
Monday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Tuesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Wednesday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Thursday 7:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been looking for a new DR for a couple years, and finally found Nathan! He is caring, patient, takes him time with you and answers all your questions, even some you didn't know you had. The whole office is amazing
About Nathan Ostler, FNP-C
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1023412301
Education & Certifications
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
