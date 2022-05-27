See All Family Doctors in Queen Creek, AZ
Family Medicine
5 (4)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Nathan Ostler, FNP-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Queen Creek, AZ. 

Nathan Ostler works at Phoenician Primary Care in Queen Creek, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Optima Medical
    21321 E Ocotillo Rd Ste 134, Queen Creek, AZ 85142 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 987-5525
    Monday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma
Allergies
Arthritis
Asthma

Allergies Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Injuries Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Well Baby Care Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Phoenix Health Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    May 27, 2022
    I have been looking for a new DR for a couple years, and finally found Nathan! He is caring, patient, takes him time with you and answers all your questions, even some you didn't know you had. The whole office is amazing
    Sheila Price — May 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nathan Ostler, FNP-C

    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1023412301
    Education & Certifications

    • Chandler Regional Medical Center
    Undergraduate School
    • GRAND CANYON UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathan Ostler, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Ostler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nathan Ostler has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathan Ostler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathan Ostler works at Phoenician Primary Care in Queen Creek, AZ. View the full address on Nathan Ostler’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Nathan Ostler. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Ostler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Ostler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Ostler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

