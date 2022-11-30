See All Nurse Practitioners in Mount Airy, NC
Nathan McGeathy, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Nathan McGeathy, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Mount Airy, NC. 

Nathan McGeathy works at Novant Health Cardiology - Mt. Airy in Mount Airy, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Novant Health Cardiology Mt Airy
    694 Riverside Dr, Mount Airy, NC 27030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 571-7845

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial Flutter
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    5.0
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 30, 2022
    Nathan will take the time to talk to you and answer questions. He doubly works filling the void of the Northern Surry Hospital since the hospital cannot keep doctors.
    John Butera — Nov 30, 2022
    About Nathan McGeathy, FNP

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • Male
    • 1255786273
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Western Michigan Univerity
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Medical Park Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathan McGeathy, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan McGeathy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nathan McGeathy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathan McGeathy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathan McGeathy works at Novant Health Cardiology - Mt. Airy in Mount Airy, NC. View the full address on Nathan McGeathy’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Nathan McGeathy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan McGeathy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan McGeathy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan McGeathy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

