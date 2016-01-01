See All Neurologists in Brainerd, MN
Nathan Kline, APRN

Neurology
Nathan Kline, APRN is a Neurology Specialist in Brainerd, MN. 

Nathan Kline works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic
    2024 S 6th St, Brainerd, MN 56401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Airway Obstruction
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Airway Obstruction
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency

Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Airway Obstruction Chevron Icon
Alpha 1-Antitrypsin Deficiency Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asthmatic Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Lung Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Croup Chevron Icon
Cystic Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Dyssomnia Chevron Icon
Lung Nodule Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy Chevron Icon
Night Terror Chevron Icon
Parasomnia Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pneumonitis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Fibrosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Respiratory Diseases Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sleep Deprivation Chevron Icon
Sleep-Walking Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nathan Kline, APRN

    Neurology
    English
    Male
    1477954576
    • Essentia Health-St. Joseph's Medical Center

    Nathan Kline, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nathan Kline is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Nathan Kline has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathan Kline works at Essentia Health St. Joseph's-Brainerd Clinic in Brainerd, MN. View the full address on Nathan Kline’s profile.

    Nathan Kline has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Kline.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Kline, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Kline appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

