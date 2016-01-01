Overview

Dr. Nathan Klein, OD is an Optometrist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from SOUTHERN COLLEGE OF OPTOMETRY.



Dr. Klein works at Eye Surgeons & Consultants in Hollywood, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.