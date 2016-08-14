See All Chiropractors in Lakewood, CO
Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.

Dr. Kennedy works at Kennedy Wellness in Lakewood, CO. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Kennedy Wellness
    13701 W Jewell Ave Ste 108, Lakewood, CO 80228 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (720) 724-0122

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Numbness
Back Disorders
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML)
Numbness

Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Numbness Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Tingling Sensation Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 3 ratings
Patient Ratings (3)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Aug 14, 2016
Dr. Kennedy carefully listened to all my symptoms and asked many questions to determine exactly what was going on with my shoulder. During my treatment he explained everything he was doing and why. He told me what I could expect and offered encouraging advice. Truly a smart, if not genius, doctor.
Ralph in Lakewood, CO — Aug 14, 2016
About Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC

Specialties
  • Chiropractic
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1952602310
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Parker College of Chiropractic
Undergraduate School
  • Palm Beach Atlantic University
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Kennedy works at Kennedy Wellness in Lakewood, CO. View the full address on Dr. Kennedy’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

