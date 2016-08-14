Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC
Dr. Nathan Kennedy, DC is a Chiropractor in Lakewood, CO. They graduated from Parker College of Chiropractic.
Kennedy Wellness13701 W Jewell Ave Ste 108, Lakewood, CO 80228 Directions (720) 724-0122
Dr. Kennedy carefully listened to all my symptoms and asked many questions to determine exactly what was going on with my shoulder. During my treatment he explained everything he was doing and why. He told me what I could expect and offered encouraging advice. Truly a smart, if not genius, doctor.
- Parker College of Chiropractic
- Palm Beach Atlantic University
Dr. Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kennedy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.