Nathan Johnson, PMHNP-BC
Overview
Nathan Johnson, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Locations
- 1 4035 12th St Cut Off SE Ste 120, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (971) 304-9306
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Nathan was extremely approachable, thorough, knowledgeable, and compassionate. I would highly recommend him for anyone who struggles with anxiety, depression, or complex PTSD. He has surpassed my expectations.
About Nathan Johnson, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1952754442
