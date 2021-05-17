See All Nurse Practitioners in Buffalo, NY
Nathan Dossey

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (2)
Overview

Nathan Dossey is a Nurse Practitioner in Buffalo, NY. 

Nathan Dossey works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Sisters of Charity Hospital
    2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 862-1000
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Nathan Dossey

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013416759
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nathan Dossey has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nathan Dossey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nathan Dossey works at Catholic Health in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Nathan Dossey’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Nathan Dossey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nathan Dossey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nathan Dossey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nathan Dossey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.