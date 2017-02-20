See All Optometrists / Eye Doctors in Virginia Beach, VA
Dr. Nathan Bond, OD

Optometry
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Nathan Bond, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Dr. Bond works at Target Optical #6758 in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Target Optical #6758
    4554 Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 590, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (757) 497-3205
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Davis Vision
    • EyeMed Vision Care
    • Humana
    • Spectera
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Vision Service Plan (VSP)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Nathan Bond, OD

    Specialties
    • Optometry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek and Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1174601421
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Pennsylvania College of Optometry
    Undergraduate School
    • VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Nathan Bond, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bond is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bond works at Target Optical #6758 in Virginia Beach, VA. View the full address on Dr. Bond’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bond, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bond appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

