Dr. Nathan Bond, OD
Overview
Dr. Nathan Bond, OD is an Optometrist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Optometry, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Pennsylvania College of Optometry.
Locations
Target Optical #67584554 Virginia Beach Blvd Ste 590, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 Directions (757) 497-3205
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Davis Vision
- EyeMed Vision Care
- Humana
- Spectera
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Bond for many years. I was experiencing a red eye and he took me in right away on a Sunday with no appointment. He set me up with a prescription for my eye issue and free daily disposable contact lenses so I wouldn't have to wear glasses on the cruise I was going on in two days. Staff always is honest and upfront with patients and do their best by them. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Nathan Bond, OD
- Optometry
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek and Tagalog
- 1174601421
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania College of Optometry
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bond has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bond accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bond has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bond works at
Dr. Bond speaks Greek and Tagalog.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bond. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bond.
