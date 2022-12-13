Nathalie Ortiz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nathalie Ortiz
Overview
Nathalie Ortiz is a Nurse Practitioner in Jersey City, NJ.
Nathalie Ortiz works at
Locations
Metropolitan Family Hlth Ntwk935 Garfield Ave, Jersey City, NJ 07304 Directions (201) 478-5800
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, covered all the basics of my needs as a patient felt so comfortable talking to her , she really cares of her patient gets a better health benefits and help
About Nathalie Ortiz
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1477974509
Frequently Asked Questions
Nathalie Ortiz accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nathalie Ortiz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
