Dr. Nathalie Chen, OD is an Optometrist in Freehold, NJ. They specialize in Optometry, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from The College of New Jersey.



Dr. Chen works at Opsin Eye Care in Freehold, NJ with other offices in Oakhurst, NJ, Howell, NJ and Red Bank, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.