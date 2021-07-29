Natelie Frazier-Cook, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natelie Frazier-Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natelie Frazier-Cook, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natelie Frazier-Cook, NP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Jackson, MO.
Natelie Frazier-Cook works at
Locations
1
Jackson Family Clinic Inc545 Broadridge Dr, Jackson, MO 63755 Directions
2
Immediate Convenient Care / Urgent Care - Cape Girardeau1702 N Kingshighway St, Cape Girardeau, MO 63701 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 7:00pmTuesday8:00am - 7:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 7:00pmFriday8:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Affinity Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Ms Cook and the entire staff was very efficient and professional. They also were compassionate .
About Natelie Frazier-Cook, NP
- Family Medicine
- English
- 1114438447
Frequently Asked Questions
Natelie Frazier-Cook has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natelie Frazier-Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Natelie Frazier-Cook using Healthline FindCare.
Natelie Frazier-Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natelie Frazier-Cook has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natelie Frazier-Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natelie Frazier-Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natelie Frazier-Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.