Natasha Provancher has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Natasha Provancher, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natasha Provancher, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Baltimore, MD.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 10 W Eager St Ste 313, Baltimore, MD 21201 Directions (443) 286-1125
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
It's hard enough seeking out help and going to someone you don't know to talk about personal topics, but to get someone, who you feel comfortable with from day one, makes this process a little easier. Her knowledge, understanding and sincere passion for what she does comes through. She has a sense of humor that often comes in at the best times, in between her very difficult questions. I would recommend her if you are having troubles and need an outsider.
About Natasha Provancher, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1164861241
Natasha Provancher accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natasha Provancher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Natasha Provancher. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Provancher.
