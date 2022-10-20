See All Nurse Practitioners in Coral Springs, FL
Overview

Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Natasha Kennedy works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC
    1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 840-0530
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Atrial Fibrillation
Congestive Heart Failure
Arthritis
Atrial Fibrillation
Congestive Heart Failure

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (111)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 20, 2022
    I am so thankful that I found Natash Tate-Kennedy. Natasha is extremely thorough and very competent! Natasha recommended I get a second opinion from a Rheumatologist in regards to an issue that may be going on with my health. The Rheumatologist found something that needs to be treated immediately. Yes, I am very grateful to have found Natasha. My experiences with Natasha and the medical staff at Multimed have been superb. I recently changed Natasha Tate-Kennedy to be my primary care physician. I highly recommend Dr. Funk, Natasha Tate-Kennedy and the staff at Multimed.
    Julie Bergstrom — Oct 20, 2022
    Julie Bergstrom — Oct 20, 2022
    Photo: Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C
    About Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1013493840
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natasha Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natasha Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Natasha Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natasha Kennedy works at Victor Toledano MD & Associates in Coral Springs, FL. View the full address on Natasha Kennedy’s profile.

    114 patients have reviewed Natasha Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Kennedy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Kennedy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Kennedy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

