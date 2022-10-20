Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natasha Kennedy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C
Natasha Kennedy, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Coral Springs, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
Multispecialtyhealthcare, LLC1480 N University Dr, Coral Springs, FL 33071 Directions (954) 840-0530Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
I am so thankful that I found Natash Tate-Kennedy. Natasha is extremely thorough and very competent! Natasha recommended I get a second opinion from a Rheumatologist in regards to an issue that may be going on with my health. The Rheumatologist found something that needs to be treated immediately. Yes, I am very grateful to have found Natasha. My experiences with Natasha and the medical staff at Multimed have been superb. I recently changed Natasha Tate-Kennedy to be my primary care physician. I highly recommend Dr. Funk, Natasha Tate-Kennedy and the staff at Multimed.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- Nova Southeastern University In Fort Lauderdale, Florida
Natasha Kennedy has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Natasha Kennedy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
114 patients have reviewed Natasha Kennedy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Kennedy.
