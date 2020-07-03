See All Nurse Practitioners in Kingsport, TN
Natasha Kanipe

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (14)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natasha Kanipe is a Nurse Practitioner in Kingsport, TN. 

Natasha Kanipe works at Holston Medical Group in Kingsport, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Holston Medical Group
    105 W Stone Dr Ste 3A, Kingsport, TN 37660 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (423) 230-2420
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jul 03, 2020
    I have no ideal who these one star and two people are talking about!! Natasha is one of the kindest most concerned nurse practitioners I have ever been too!! Extremely thorough with test and finding out what's wrong with you. I have been going to her for about 2 years and she is by far the best I have ever been to. So glad she is my Nurse Practitioner!!!!
    Jackie Bush — Jul 03, 2020
    About Natasha Kanipe

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1700204781
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natasha Kanipe is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natasha Kanipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natasha Kanipe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Natasha Kanipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natasha Kanipe works at Holston Medical Group in Kingsport, TN. View the full address on Natasha Kanipe’s profile.

    14 patients have reviewed Natasha Kanipe. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Kanipe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Kanipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Kanipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.