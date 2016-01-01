Natasha Jones, CNM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natasha Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natasha Jones, CNM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natasha Jones, CNM is a Midwife in Mooresville, NC.
Natasha Jones works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree106 Langtree Village Dr Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Directions (704) 908-2502
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natasha Jones?
About Natasha Jones, CNM
- Midwifery
- English
- Female
- 1184934465
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
- Novant Health Matthews Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Natasha Jones has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natasha Jones accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Natasha Jones using Healthline FindCare.
Natasha Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natasha Jones works at
2 patients have reviewed Natasha Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 1.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.