Natasha Jones, CNM

Midwifery
1 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natasha Jones, CNM is a Midwife in Mooresville, NC. 

Natasha Jones works at Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree in Mooresville, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Harbor Pointe OB/GYN - Langtree
    106 Langtree Village Dr Ste 200, Mooresville, NC 28117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 908-2502
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    1.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (0)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Natasha Jones, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1184934465
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
    • Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center
    • Novant Health Matthews Medical Center

