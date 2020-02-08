See All Nurse Practitioners in Albuquerque, NM
Natasha Abruzzo, CNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5 (1)
Overview

Natasha Abruzzo, CNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Albuquerque, NM. 

Natasha Abruzzo works at Presbyterian OB/Gyn Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PMG Obstetrics and Gynecology Cedar
    201 Cedar St SE Ste 5600, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (505) 563-6000
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Feb 08, 2020
    Natasha was patient and informative. She provided the information and alternative treatments I needed to know. Friendly but professional.
    — Feb 08, 2020
    About Natasha Abruzzo, CNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1962932731
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natasha Abruzzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natasha Abruzzo works at Presbyterian OB/Gyn Specialists in Albuquerque, NM. View the full address on Natasha Abruzzo’s profile.

    Natasha Abruzzo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natasha Abruzzo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natasha Abruzzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natasha Abruzzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

