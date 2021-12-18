Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yakovleva is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD
Dr. Nataliya Yakovleva, OD is an Optometrist in Jacksonville, FL. They specialize in Optometry, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Nova Southeastern Univiversity.
InOptix Eyecare7840 Gate Pkwy, Jacksonville, FL 32256 Directions (904) 503-4801
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
Dr. Nataliya is kind, caring, thorough, professional and very knowledgeable. She explains everything and answered all of my questions. I will be going back to her for every eye exam for me and my family from now on.
- Optometry
- 9 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Nova Southeastern Univiversity
Dr. Yakovleva has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yakovleva accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yakovleva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yakovleva speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Yakovleva. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yakovleva.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yakovleva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yakovleva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.