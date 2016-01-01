See All Physicians Assistants in Springfield, MA
Nataliya Lukin, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Offers telehealth

Overview

Nataliya Lukin, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Springfield, MA. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    1038 Main St # 1050, Springfield, MA 01103 (413) 739-1100
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Nataliya Lukin, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1225133879
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Nataliya Lukin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Nataliya Lukin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Nataliya Lukin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nataliya Lukin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nataliya Lukin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nataliya Lukin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

