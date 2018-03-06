Dr. Natalie Wieand, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wieand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Natalie Wieand, OD
Dr. Natalie Wieand, OD is an Optometrist in Cary, NC.
Dr. Wieand works at
Eyecarecenter229 Crossroads Blvd, Cary, NC 27518 Directions (844) 206-3423Monday8:30am - 5:30pmTuesday8:30am - 5:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:30pmThursday8:30am - 5:30pmFriday8:30am - 5:30pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Cigna
- EyeMed Vision Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Vision Service Plan (VSP)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Wieand is the most thorough and caring Optometrist I have ever seen in 40 years of wearing glasses. My prescription is complicated, and she always takes the time to make sure I am satisfied with my vision. I highly recommend her.
- Optometry
- English
- 1265586309
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
Dr. Wieand has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wieand accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of North Carolina and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wieand has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Wieand. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wieand.
