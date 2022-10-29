Natalie Tejada has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Tejada, FNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalie Tejada, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Gilbert, AZ.
Natalie Tejada works at
Locations
-
1
Gartenberg Family Medicine Pllc428 S Gilbert Rd Ste 101, Gilbert, AZ 85296 Directions (480) 677-8282
- Aetna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
Natalie is an amazing NP. She is so attentive and caring. Sadly, the support staff is subpar, but she makes it worth the drive.
About Natalie Tejada, FNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1083959795
