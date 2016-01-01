See All Nurse Practitioners in Winston Salem, NC
Natalie Stroud, FNP Icon-share Share Profile

Natalie Stroud, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
0 (0)
Call for new patient details
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Natalie Stroud, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winston Salem, NC. 

Natalie Stroud works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Farmer, FNP
Amy Farmer, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Lourdes Ramos, FNP
Lourdes Ramos, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
Wendy Elliott, FNP
Wendy Elliott, FNP
0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center
    3333 Silas Creek Pkwy, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 277-8800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Natalie Stroud?

    Photo: Natalie Stroud, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Natalie Stroud, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Stroud to family and friends

    Natalie Stroud's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Natalie Stroud

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Stroud, FNP.

    About Natalie Stroud, FNP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1003393174
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Stroud has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Stroud works at Novant Health Primary Walk in Care Forsyth in Winston Salem, NC. View the full address on Natalie Stroud’s profile.

    Natalie Stroud has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Stroud.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Stroud, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Stroud appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Natalie Stroud, FNP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.