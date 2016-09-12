See All Nurse Practitioners in Woodland, CA
Natalie Spiller, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natalie Spiller, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Woodland, CA. 

Natalie Spiller works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital
These providers are on the medical staff of Woodland Memorial Hospital.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Woodland Clinic
    2081 Bronze Star Dr, Woodland, CA 95776 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 668-2600
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

3.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Natalie Spiller, NP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1760743975
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Natalie Spiller, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Spiller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Natalie Spiller has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Natalie Spiller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Natalie Spiller works at Dignity Health Woodland Clinic in Woodland, CA. View the full address on Natalie Spiller’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Natalie Spiller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Spiller.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Spiller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Spiller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

