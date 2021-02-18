See All Physicians Assistants in Wilmington, NC
Natalie Small, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile

Natalie Small, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Natalie Small, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Wilmington, NC. 

Natalie Small works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main
    1415 Physicians Dr, Wilmington, NC 28401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 507-1557
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Natalie Small?

    Feb 18, 2021
    Natalie Small, PA is an excellent listener, she really shows concern for patients period I had a stomach issue that I could not get resolved by anybody else, and she diagnosed it and help me with it. I have been seeing her for several years, and I have referred my friends and family to her. Top notch!
    Marty — Feb 18, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Natalie Small, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Natalie Small, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Natalie Small to family and friends

    Natalie Small's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Natalie Small

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Natalie Small, PA-C.

    About Natalie Small, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1184980831
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Small, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Small is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalie Small has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Small works at Novant Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Wilmington Main in Wilmington, NC. View the full address on Natalie Small’s profile.

    Natalie Small has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Small.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Small, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Small appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.