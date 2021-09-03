Natalie Sharp, FNP-BC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Sharp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Sharp, FNP-BC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalie Sharp, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Locations
Applied Aesthetic520 Franklin Ave Ste 214, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 243-9907
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital District Physician's Health Plan (CDPHP)
- CareConnect
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- CoreSource
- EmblemHealth
- Fidelis Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Oscar Insurance Corporation
- Oxford Health Plans
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VNS Choice
Ratings & Reviews
Clean office very aesthetically pleasing. Natalie is amazing! Excellent work , my brows look AMAZING and she also removed some horrible skin tags. Painless , healed without problems. Natalie also called to see how I was doing and really takes time during and after to ensure everything is perfect!
About Natalie Sharp, FNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1962641142
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Sharp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Sharp accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Sharp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
