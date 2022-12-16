Natalie Setliff, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Setliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Setliff, LMFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalie Setliff, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Seton Hall University.
Natalie Setliff works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
District Counseling & Wellness Center, PLLC1312 9th St NW Fl 3, Washington, DC 20001 Directions (202) 714-5773
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Setliff?
Natalie really helped me out with my anxiety and stress issues when I moved to DC. When I first met with Natalie, she was incredibly warm, thoughtful, and trusting. Using techniques |learned from my sessions, I quickly noticed an improvement in my anxiety and self confidence. Our sessions that followed really reinforced those feelings and I continue to use to what I learned from Natalie today. I know finding a therapist is difficult and sometimes awkward, but Natalie made the whole process easy and comfortable. I could not recommend her enough!
About Natalie Setliff, LMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1407269657
Education & Certifications
- Community Education Centers, Delaney Hall
- Community Education Centers
- Seton Hall University
- West Virginia University
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Setliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Setliff accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Setliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Setliff works at
23 patients have reviewed Natalie Setliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Setliff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Setliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Setliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.