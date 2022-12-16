See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Washington, DC
Natalie Setliff, LMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
3.5 (23)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natalie Setliff, LMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Washington, DC. They graduated from Seton Hall University.

Natalie Setliff works at District Counseling & Wellness Center, PLLC in Washington, DC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    District Counseling & Wellness Center, PLLC
    1312 9th St NW Fl 3, Washington, DC 20001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (202) 714-5773

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anxiety
Behavioral Changes
Bowen Therapy
Anxiety
Behavioral Changes
Bowen Therapy

Treatment frequency



Anxiety Chevron Icon
Behavioral Changes Chevron Icon
Bowen Therapy Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Communication Disorders Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Stress Chevron Icon
Emotionally Focused Therapy (EFT) Chevron Icon
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Counseling Chevron Icon
Mood and Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Solution-Focused Brief Therapy (SFBT) Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
Workplace Depression Chevron Icon
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 16, 2022
    Natalie really helped me out with my anxiety and stress issues when I moved to DC. When I first met with Natalie, she was incredibly warm, thoughtful, and trusting. Using techniques |learned from my sessions, I quickly noticed an improvement in my anxiety and self confidence. Our sessions that followed really reinforced those feelings and I continue to use to what I learned from Natalie today. I know finding a therapist is difficult and sometimes awkward, but Natalie made the whole process easy and comfortable. I could not recommend her enough!
    MC — Dec 16, 2022
    About Natalie Setliff, LMFT

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1407269657
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Community Education Centers, Delaney Hall
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • Community Education Centers
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Seton Hall University
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • West Virginia University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natalie Setliff, LMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Setliff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natalie Setliff has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Natalie Setliff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natalie Setliff works at District Counseling & Wellness Center, PLLC in Washington, DC. View the full address on Natalie Setliff’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Natalie Setliff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Setliff.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Setliff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Setliff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

