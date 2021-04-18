Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Sanaty-Nya is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP
Overview
Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Jupiter, FL.
Natalie Sanaty-Nya works at
Locations
-
1
Margaret M. Egan, M.D875 Military Trl Ste 200, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 746-2411Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
-
2
Conviva Care Center North Jupiter210 Jupiter Lakes Blvd Ste 5103, Jupiter, FL 33458 Directions (561) 747-7377Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Dimension Health
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- Galaxy Health Network
- HealthSmart
- Heritage Summit HealthCare
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- RockPort Health Care
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Veteran Administration Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Always a pleasure to visit Natalie Sanaty-Nya. medically and encouragement...I trust her
About Natalie Sanaty-Nya, ARNP
- Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner)
- English, German
- 1487178067
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Sanaty-Nya has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Sanaty-Nya accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Sanaty-Nya has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Natalie Sanaty-Nya speaks German.
9 patients have reviewed Natalie Sanaty-Nya. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Sanaty-Nya.
