Natalie Lombardo, CRNP

General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Natalie Lombardo, CRNP is a General Practice Nurse Practitioner in White Oak, PA. 

Natalie Lombardo works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak in White Oak, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak
    1220 Lincoln Way Ste 101, White Oak, PA 15131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 229-7972
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Ratings & Reviews

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 40 ratings
Patient Ratings (40)
5 Star
(32)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
How was your appointment with Natalie Lombardo?

Dec 09, 2022
She was very personable and identified exactly my concerns and how to treat them
Sam DeMarco — Dec 09, 2022
About Natalie Lombardo, CRNP

Specialties
  • General Practice (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Female
NPI Number
  • 1144873597
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Natalie Lombardo, CRNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Lombardo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Natalie Lombardo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Natalie Lombardo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Natalie Lombardo works at Advanced Dermatology and Cosmetic Surgery - White Oak in White Oak, PA. View the full address on Natalie Lombardo’s profile.

40 patients have reviewed Natalie Lombardo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Lombardo.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Lombardo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Lombardo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

