Natalie Lampkin, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natalie Lampkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natalie Lampkin, LMHC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natalie Lampkin, LMHC is a Psychotherapist in Gainesville, FL.
Natalie Lampkin works at
Locations
-
1
Grow Therapy104 N Main St, Gainesville, FL 32601 Directions (786) 244-2403Monday9:00am - 8:00pmTuesday9:00am - 8:00pmWednesday9:00am - 8:00pmThursday9:00am - 8:00pmFriday9:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 8:00pmSunday9:00am - 8:00pm
-
2
Creative Counseling Solutions of Sarasota Inc.2803 Fruitville Rd Ste 137, Sarasota, FL 34237 Directions (941) 932-1134
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cenpatico Behavioral Health
- Humana
- Value Options
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Lampkin?
About Natalie Lampkin, LMHC
- Psychotherapy
- English
- 1366515777
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida-Gainesville
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Lampkin accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Lampkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Lampkin works at
Natalie Lampkin has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Lampkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Lampkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Lampkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.