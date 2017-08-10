Natalie Jones accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Jones, FNP-BC
Natalie Jones, FNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Tulsa, OK.
Natalie Jones works at
Medcenter2929 S Garnett Rd, Tulsa, OK 74129 Directions (918) 665-1521
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Natalie is wonderful! Took our baby girl into urgent care, and she was so helpful and knowledgeable. She even called a couple days later to check and see how our baby was doing. We loved her! Only wish we could use her as our regular dr and we would in a heartbeat!
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1336518786
Natalie Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
