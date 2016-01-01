See All Nurse Practitioners in South Bend, IN
Natalie Emmert

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.5 (3)
Call for new patient details
Overview

Natalie Emmert is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN. 

Natalie Emmert works at South Bend Clinic in South Bend, IN. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ironwood Medical Group
    2102 E Inwood Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (574) 204-6000
    Monday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 4:30pm
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    
    About Natalie Emmert

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285058081
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

