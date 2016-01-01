Natalie Emmert has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Natalie Emmert
Overview
Natalie Emmert is a Nurse Practitioner in South Bend, IN.
Natalie Emmert works at
Locations
-
1
Ironwood Medical Group2102 E Inwood Rd, South Bend, IN 46614 Directions (574) 204-6000Monday7:00am - 4:30pmTuesday7:00am - 4:30pmWednesday7:00am - 4:30pmThursday7:00am - 4:30pmFriday7:00am - 4:30pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natalie Emmert?
About Natalie Emmert
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1285058081
Frequently Asked Questions
Natalie Emmert accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natalie Emmert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Natalie Emmert works at
3 patients have reviewed Natalie Emmert. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Emmert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natalie Emmert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natalie Emmert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.