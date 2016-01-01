See All Nurse Practitioners in Kansas City, MO
Natalie Allen, FNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2 (4)
Offers telehealth

Natalie Allen, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Kansas City, MO. 

Natalie Allen works at Kansas City Active Sports Medicine Inc in Kansas City, MO. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

  1. 1
    Kansas City Active Sports Medicine Inc
    10015 N Ambassador Dr Ste 100, Kansas City, MO 64153 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 595-4000

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
About Natalie Allen, FNP

  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
  • English
  • 1417248378
Natalie Allen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Natalie Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Natalie Allen works at Kansas City Active Sports Medicine Inc in Kansas City, MO. View the full address on Natalie Allen’s profile.

4 patients have reviewed Natalie Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natalie Allen.

