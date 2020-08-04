Dr. Efstathiou has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Natali Efstathiou, PHD
Overview
Dr. Natali Efstathiou, PHD is a Psychologist in Nashville, TN.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1321 Murfreesboro Pike Ste 501, Nashville, TN 37217 Directions (415) 379-0067
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Efsthatiou is my third try at therapy, and the first one that has actually felt enjoyable and productive. I was nervous at first because of past experiences, but I now look forward to our sessions. I continue to make progress and can tell a world of difference in the way I view myself and relationships.
About Dr. Natali Efstathiou, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1023171311
Frequently Asked Questions
