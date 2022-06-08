Natali Amaradasa, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natali Amaradasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Natali Amaradasa, NPC
Offers telehealth
Overview
Natali Amaradasa, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC.
Natali Amaradasa works at
Locations
1
Careteam Plus3650 Claypond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Directions (843) 236-9000
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Natali Amaradasa?
She is clearly very intelligent, But does not talk down to patients. She has experience in family practice, emergency medicine as well as psychiatric training.
About Natali Amaradasa, NPC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881000255
Frequently Asked Questions
Natali Amaradasa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Natali Amaradasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Natali Amaradasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natali Amaradasa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natali Amaradasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natali Amaradasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.