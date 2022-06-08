See All Nurse Practitioners in Myrtle Beach, SC
Natali Amaradasa, NPC

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Natali Amaradasa, NPC is a Nurse Practitioner in Myrtle Beach, SC. 

Natali Amaradasa works at Careteam Plus, Conway, SC in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Careteam Plus
    3650 Claypond Rd, Myrtle Beach, SC 29579 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 236-9000
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Jun 08, 2022
    She is clearly very intelligent, But does not talk down to patients. She has experience in family practice, emergency medicine as well as psychiatric training.
    Virginia — Jun 08, 2022
    About Natali Amaradasa, NPC

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1881000255
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Natali Amaradasa, NPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Natali Amaradasa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Natali Amaradasa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Natali Amaradasa works at Careteam Plus, Conway, SC in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Natali Amaradasa’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Natali Amaradasa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Natali Amaradasa.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Natali Amaradasa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Natali Amaradasa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

