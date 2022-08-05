Nasslynne Lenz has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nasslynne Lenz, APRN
Overview
Nasslynne Lenz, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
Locations
Vivida Dermatology-sunset6460 Medical Center St Ste 350, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 255-6647
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nasslynne Lenz?
Nasslynne Lenz and assistant, Tony (sp?), as well as check-in and check-out team were professional, pleasant, knowledgable, efficient and helpful. Was provided information and educational materials as well as a sample of a recommended product. One of the best experiences with a medical professional. Highly recommend.
About Nasslynne Lenz, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1023596186
Frequently Asked Questions
Nasslynne Lenz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
