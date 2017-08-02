Nasrin Vossough has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Nasrin Vossough, MFT
Offers telehealth
Overview
Nasrin Vossough, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Huntington Beach, CA.
Nasrin Vossough works at
Locations
-
1
Associated Therapists Inc5762 Bolsa Ave Ste 107, Huntington Beach, CA 92649 Directions (714) 898-0362
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- Kaiser Permanente
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Nasrin Vossough?
I was referred to Dr. Vossough by a friend. She is very welcoming and supportive during our sessions. I felt at ease while she guided me through my issues. I recommend her to anyone in general. Even if you have no major issues, everyone needs a little guidance and therapy in life.
About Nasrin Vossough, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English, Persian
- 1518053628
Frequently Asked Questions
Nasrin Vossough accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nasrin Vossough has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nasrin Vossough works at
Nasrin Vossough speaks Persian.
6 patients have reviewed Nasrin Vossough. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Nasrin Vossough.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nasrin Vossough, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nasrin Vossough appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.