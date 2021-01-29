Dr. Narin Petikun, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petikun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Narin Petikun, OD
Overview
Dr. Narin Petikun, OD is an Optometrist in Cedar Hill, TX.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 621 Uptown Blvd Ste A, Cedar Hill, TX 75104 Directions (972) 293-7061
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Petikun?
Wait time was not to bad
About Dr. Narin Petikun, OD
- Optometry
- English, Lao and Laotian
- 1538142526
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Petikun has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Petikun accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Petikun has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Petikun speaks Lao and Laotian.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Petikun. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Petikun.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Petikun, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Petikun appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.