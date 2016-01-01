See All Family Doctors in Palm Coast, FL
Nargiza Ayupova, APRN Icon-share Share Profile

Nargiza Ayupova, APRN

Family Medicine
0 (0)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Nargiza Ayupova, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in Palm Coast, FL. They completed their residency with Doctor of Nursing Practice

Nargiza Ayupova works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast
    61 Memorial Medical Pkwy Ste 2804, Palm Coast, FL 32164 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 610-0873

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

Be the first to leave a review

How was your appointment with Nargiza Ayupova?

Photo: Nargiza Ayupova, APRN
How would you rate your experience with Nargiza Ayupova, APRN?
  • Likelihood of recommending Nargiza Ayupova to family and friends

Nargiza Ayupova's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Nargiza Ayupova

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Nargiza Ayupova, APRN.

About Nargiza Ayupova, APRN

Specialties
  • Family Medicine
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English, Russian and Uzbek
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1356796858
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Doctor of Nursing Practice
Residency

Frequently Asked Questions

Nargiza Ayupova, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Nargiza Ayupova is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Nargiza Ayupova has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Nargiza Ayupova works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Palm Coast in Palm Coast, FL. View the full address on Nargiza Ayupova’s profile.

Nargiza Ayupova has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nargiza Ayupova.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nargiza Ayupova, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nargiza Ayupova appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Nargiza Ayupova, APRN?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.