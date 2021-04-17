Nargiza Aliev has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Nargiza Aliev
Overview
Nargiza Aliev is a Nurse Practitioner in Denton, TX.
Nargiza Aliev works at
Locations
Health Services of North Texas Inc306 N Loop 288 Ste 200, Denton, TX 76209 Directions (940) 381-1501
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
So experienced who gives you the best diagnosis and care with passion. Bless you and thank you very much
About Nargiza Aliev
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1205358348
Frequently Asked Questions
Nargiza Aliev accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Nargiza Aliev has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Nargiza Aliev works at
Nargiza Aliev has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Nargiza Aliev.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Nargiza Aliev, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Nargiza Aliev appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.